Students to get 1 more opportunity of missed MHT-CET exam

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The students who failed to take an online examination of MHT-CET 2021 on Tuesday due to heavy rains will get an opportunity.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) appealed to such students to contact the cell through an email about missed examinations. This provided relief to the students.

It may be noted that more than 160 students could not reach Everest College of Engineering, one of the examination centres at Ohar, on Tuesday as the water was flowing on Jatwada road because of heavy rains. Students and their parents were worried about missing the examination after many months of preparation.

The examination was held in two sessions yesterday. Some students arrived at the centre in the morning.

However, students who were going for the afternoon session papers could not reach the centre. A total of 1,601 students were allotted time for the MHT CET exam in the morning session at seven centres in the city. Of them, 1,325 students appeared for the examination while 276 students were absent. In the afternoon session, 1,225 out of 1,601 students appeared in the examination, while 376 were absent.