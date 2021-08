Subhash Lokhande passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Subhash Ramrao Lokhande, a retired employee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, died after a prolonged illness on Sunday. He was 62. Last rites were performed on Subhash at Bhavsinghpura crematorium yesterday.

He leaves behind wife, a daughter, two sons and grandchildren. University employees union paid tributes to Lokhande on Monday.