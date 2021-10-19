Sugarcane on 3 acres land burnt in Paithan after electricity wire breaks

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Sugarcane on three acres of land was gutted in a fire that broke out at a field of Katpur Shivar, Paithan tehsil of the district, on Monday. The incident has caused a loss of about Rs 5 lakh to the farmer.

Kalyan Tukaram More owns five acres of land in gut number 112 at Katpur Shivar. He had cultivated sugarcane in all the land. A high tension electricity line is passing through his field. The electricity wire suddenly broke and fell on the crops at 9.30 am on Monday.

A fire broke out as the cane was about to be harvested. Sugarcane on three acres of land was turned into ashes. Farmer Kalyan More has lost about Rs 5 lakh in this incident. The incident was reported to Mahaveetran office at Katpur. Assistant Engineer Shankarwar and wireman Gorde inspected the burnt sugarcane. The farmers of the village demanded that Kalyan More should be given compensation for the losses.