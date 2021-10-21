Suicide case turns out to be murder; man arrested

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

A case of suicide was turned out to be murder after around one month in the city.

According to details, Crime branch police inspector Avinash Aghav sent the team of PSI Amol Mhaske on a special drive to Waluj MIDC to trace stolen vehicles on October 5.

The team received information that Mariya Suresh Alhat did not commit suicide, instead, she was murdered.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team started the investigation as a murder case out of an illicit relationship.

Police examined Call Details Record (CDR) and Subscriber Details Record (SDR) and closed-circuit TV cameras and found Sunil Dhondiram Kharat as a suspect. He was detained and asked about the case,he gave evasive replies. When grilled, he confessed to committing Mariya’s murder. Mariya’ husband died 12 years ago and she had a daughter from him.

Mariya came in contact with Sunil Kharat. Both of them were living like husband and wife. Sunil abandoned his wife and children for the sake of her. He also sold his four acres of land at his native. Sunil and Mariya had two children. She started staying away from him for the past few days.

Mariya met him one day and asked him to stay like a sibling as he could not do anything.

Upset over this, Sunil decided to eliminate her. In the meantime, the woman became closer to a contractor. Sunil talked sweet and asked her to meet him on September 23 for the last time.

Both met at Eklahra Shivar. After intercourse, he was murdered by pushing his face in the wet clay at a maize farm. Later, he threw her body into a well. A case of accidental death was reported at that time. With the arrested of the accused, a murder case was registered. The team comprising PI Aghav, PSI Mhaske, ASI Satish Jadhav, Hawaldar Sudhakar Misal, Jitendra Thakur, Ravindra Charat, Sunil Belkar, Vijay Pimple and Nitin Deshmukh, under the guidance of commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta and DCP Aparna Gite, detected the murder case.

Meanwhile, the two children of Kharat became shelterless because of Mariya’s murder. Police received information that Mariya’s daughter from first husband and Sunil’s son from his wife have fled. A case of murder was registered against Kharat. PI Sandeep Gurme is on the case.