Summary report in rape case against NCP leader Mehboob Shaikh rejected

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The Sessions Court judicial magistrate (F.C.), Sachin Nyaharkar, rejected the ‘B’ Summary report, submitted by the investigative officer in the rape case against the State Youth wing president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mehboob Ibrahim Shaikh (Shiroor, Beed) and directed for further investigation.

It may be noted that a rape case was registered in the Cidco police station against Mehboob Shaikh. The investigative officer submitted a ‘B’ summary report in court. In the report, it was stated that the allegations against the accused were false, and he was not present at the place where the crime was committed but was elsewhere.

On behalf of the victim, Adv I D Maniyar opposed the 'B' summary report stating that the police investigation has been influenced by the accused as he is a high-profile politician. He was not even arrested or taken into custody during the investigation. Moreover, the police often visited the house of the victim, due to which her character was demoralized.

The court rejected the summary report and directed the police station in charge to conduct further investigation in the case. The commissioner of police has also been directed to supervise the investigation and give directives in the inquiry.

Assistant public prosecutor J D Rathod appeared on behalf of the government.