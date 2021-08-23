Summer secession of health sci courses exams in Oct

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The Maharashtra University of Health Science will conduct examinations of the summer-2021 session of health science courses in October.

It may be noted that the examinations were delayed because of Covid 19 outbreak.

The students of BDS (second and third year), BAMS- first year (2010, 2012 batches), second-year (new, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2017) and third-year (new 2012, 2-015 and 2017 batches), BUMS first year (new and 2013 batch), second-year (new, 2013 and 2017) and third-year (2013-2017), B Sc-Nursing first year (admitted before October 31, 2010) second and third years and other courses will take their papers from October 12.

The health university also started the next academic term of students from August 1, 2021, to avoid their academic loss.

Students who appear for the summer session and attend the classes will have to pass the delayed session examinations scheduled from October 12.

In a circular issued by the controller of examinations of MUHS Dr Ajit Pathak urged the deans and principals of respective colleges to inform all the candidates about the examinations.