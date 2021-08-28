Sunil Sutavane re-elected chairman of NIPM A’bad

Aurangabad, Aug 28: Sunil Sutavane has been re-elected chairman of the Aurangabad chapter of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) for the period 2021-2023.

NIPM is the national association of professionals working in the field of human resources.

The NIPM committee conducted various online activities and coordinated with various government agencies to convey industry requirements so that the companies can run their business during the lockdown period. Officials from more than 150 companies regularly contribute in the activities of the chapter.

Puneet Dhingra and Ashish Wagh coordinated for the success of the election activity. Shripad Patil worked as election officer. Sutavane thanked all the voters on behalf of the newly-elected committee.

Box:

The new NIPM, Aurangabad office-bearers

Chairman - Sunil Sutavane,

Vice-chairpersons - Anurag Kalyani and Anjali Bhat

Secretary - Puneet Dhingra, additional secretary - Ashish Wagh,

treasurer- Pramod Takawale.

Members - Nagesh Deshpande, Suchitra Mendke, Bharti Ahire, Sanjay Kapate and Ravindra Kolharkar.