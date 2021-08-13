Super Hero Park inaugurated in Siddharth GardenAMC dedicates development works including swimming pool

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai today inaugurated the newly renovated swimming pool of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) at Siddharth Garden campus, in the evening. The minister also dedicated Super Hero Park, portable urinals facilities for kids in the garden.

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Sanjay Shirsaat, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former chairman Raju Vaidya, commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, joint commissioner (GST) G Shrikant, additional collector Anant Gavhane, AMC city engineer S D Panzade, additional civic commissioner R P Nikam and B B Nemane were present on the occasion.

Desai highlighted various development works launched in the city including a new water supply scheme, construction of roads by spending Rs 250 crore, implementation of Gunthewari Scheme, solid waste management etc. He also mentioned taking up the lease-hold issue of Cidco-Hudco, Smart City Mission etc. All these works will be completed soon and many more will be undertaken.

The assistant commissioner Nandkishore Bhombe, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, deputy director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar, executive engineers B K Phad, D K Pandit and others were also present on the occasion. The cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar compered the proceedings and Panzade proposed a vote of thanks.

Super Hero Park

The park is the space dedicated to the kids. There are statues of superheroes, science-based models, animated films and serial characters like Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Bahubali, Shaktiman, Chacha Chaudhary, Krish etc.

Renovated swimming pool

The AMC's swimming pool is the biggest in the region and is of Olympic size. The size of the big pool is 21 metres x 50 metres and the depth varies from 1.2 metres to 4.85 metres. The length of the small pool is 21 metres x 10 metres and the depth is 1.2 metres. The AMC has spent Rs 67 lakh on the renovation.

Portable Urinals

The AMC received the aid of Rs 2.23 crore for the construction of public toilets under Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan. The portable urinals are built for kids, while the works to construct 50 toilets each for women and men is underway. The AMC will be spending Rs 25 lakh on the task.