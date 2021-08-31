Surplus paramedical college teachers to be merged in other institute

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik issued orders to merge three surplus teachers of Bhagwan Paramedical College in other institutes.

It may be noted that three teachers of the college were declared surplus around three years ago. The teachers met top vocational education and training officers to accommodate them in other colleges and release their salary.

Their salary was withheld since then and they were finding it difficult to run the family and survive.

A meeting was held in Mumbai on Monday with Minister Nawab Malik and chairman of the Rupanter Committee of Vocational Education and Training MLC Vikram Kale.

Nawab Malik issued orders to merge the additional teachers of the paramedical college.

Member of the committee Shaikh Mansoor said that the surplus teachers would be absorbed in any granted paramedical college on obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC).

“The minister also said that Bhagwan Paramedical College may be transferred to other granted education society,” he added.