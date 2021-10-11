Sutavane elected member of NIPM national council

Aurangabad, Oct 11: Sunil Sutavane has been elected member of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) national council from the Western Region during the elections held recently. He was elected for the period 2021-23. As per the principle of ‘One person, one post’ he handed over the resignation from his post as the Aurangabad chapter chairman of the NIPM. All the office-bearers and members congratulated him for his appointment on the national council.