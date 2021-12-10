Sutra exhibition ends today

Expo held at The Fern Residency (Windsor Castle)

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

A glimpse of the latest fashion in Kolkata is now available at the 'Sutra Indian Fashion Exhibition' in Aurangabad. Saturday is the last day of the exhibition that is being held at The Fern Residency (Windsor Castle) in front of the Cidco office. The exhibition includes the best designs of gowns, kurtis, sarees, Punjabi dresses, Indo-Western wear, wedding lehengas, design slippers, jewellry, accessories and home decor. Latest fashion clothes, sarees, accessories from different parts of the country have been made available under one roof. The organizers have appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this exhibition.