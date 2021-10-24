Swapnil gets Ph D in Commerce
October 24, 2021
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Swapnil Kalyanrao Laghane in Commerce.
He submitted his thesis titled 'A Critical Analysis of Agricultural Insurance in the State of Maharashtra' under the guidance of Dr Ganesh Kathar, research guide and associate professor at Asaramji Bhandwaldar College, Kannad.