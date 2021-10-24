Swapnil gets Ph D in Commerce

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2021 10:30 PM2021-10-24T22:30:08+5:302021-10-24T22:30:08+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 24: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Swapnil Kalyanrao Laghane in Commerce. He ...

Swapnil gets Ph D in Commerce

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Swapnil Kalyanrao Laghane in Commerce.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Critical Analysis of Agricultural Insurance in the State of Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Ganesh Kathar, research guide and associate professor at Asaramji Bhandwaldar College, Kannad.

