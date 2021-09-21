Swarajya Dhwaj Yatra reaches Ellora, Paithan

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Swaraj Dhwaj Yatra, launched by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, reached Ellora and Paithan on Monday.

Rohit Pawar said that Swarajya Dhwaj is the flag of people of all castes and religions.

The Yatra is being organised to spread knowledge about our glorious history of the State.

Representatives from NCP’s Student Wing and Mavas Bandhu Pratishthan welcomed it at Ellora.

NCP leader Dattabhau Patil-Gorde welcomed the procession at Sant Eknath Maharaj temple.

Swarajya Dhwaj Yatra has successfully completed 13 consecutive days across the State. Yatra was kicked off on September 9 and it visited Mahabodhi and Kashi Vishwanath temples at Varanasi in out of State shrines. The Yatra passed through 19 districts of the State and many religious and spiritual places like Dikshabhumi, Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan.

The Yatra will continue for 37 days and will visit Ram Mandir (Ayodhya), Mathura, Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Rajasthan), Maharaj Shrimant Sayajirao Gaikwad, Gujarat.