Swatantryacha Amrut Mahotsav launched

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The Vigyan Bharati, Deogiri Prant launched an online initiative 'Swatantryacha Amrut Mahotsav' on Wednesday. The initiative was inaugurated on the 160 birth anniversary of father of Indian chemistry P C Ray. Sashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joint coordinator Duttatray Hosbale and minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh were present as chief guest. Under this initiative, online lectures, quizzes, film festivals on science, essay competition will be held in the coming days. The Vigyan Bharti has appealed to all to participate in this initiative.