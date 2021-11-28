Talathi commits suicide due to torture from revenue officers

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

A talathi working in the tehsildar office in Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojna department committed suicide by hanging himself in his house due to the torture from the senior revenue officers. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Namdev Borate 940, Kolekar Galli, near old grampanchayat office, Satara area). The incident came to light on Sunday morning. The police found four-page suicide note on the spot.

Borate’s relatives informed that Borate was posted in Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana department in tehsil office. He was transferred from this department to the inward-outward department recently. Here, he was meted mental torture by the senior revenue officers. Fed up of frequent torture, he hanged himself at his house at Satara, where he was living with his mother,wife and one and a half years old son. His wife works in a bank and she had gone to her parents with her son while Borate and his mother was alone in the house on Saturday night. He hanged himself to the ceiling.

On receiving the information, API Sunil Karhale and team rushed to the spot. Borate was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

Police said, Borate has written a four-page suicide note, in which he has mentioned the names of 13 revenue officers, who tortured him and pressurized him to do illegal works. He was also demanded money, he mentioned in the note.

Meanwhile, his relatives refused to take the custody of the dead body and demanded that a CBI inquiry should be conducted of the officers mentioned in the note. They gathered at the Satara police station at around 8.30 pm and demanded to register a case. PI Surendra Molale convinced them and after that the last rites were conducted late at night.