‘Tariff’ breaks common man’s back; MSEDCL existence in danger

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

“The existence of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) will be in danger if it does not work considering the strengths and weaknesses. It is the second largest electricity company in Asia. However, it has the highest tariff in the country after Karnataka. It has broken the back of the common people and hence measures should be taken to reduce the electricity prices”, opined the advisor of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board Holding Company Ltd U G Zalte.

He was speaking during the 21st biannual state-level convention of the Maharashtra Rajya Magasvargiya Vidyut Karmachari Sanghatana in a five star hotel here on Sunday.

The national president of Swatantra Mazdoor Union, J S Patil, inaugurated the convention. President of the Sanghatana Sanjay Ghodke presided over, MAHAGENCO director Anil Kolap, director Nasir Qadri, national vice president of mazdoor union N B Jorande, executive president of the Sanghatana S K Hanvate, general secretary Premanand Maurya, chief organiser Y K Kamble and others were present.

Zalte further said, MSEDCL does not have money and banks are not ready to provide short term loans. It is important that the company should be financially strong and measures should be taken in this regard, he said.

Ghodke said that there is plot to privatize MSEDCL, but it should remain a government company and the employees should work in this direction. There should be co-ordination between the employees of all the three electricity companies in the state, he mentioned.