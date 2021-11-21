Tata Tech- MAGIC Innovation Hub to host virtual exhibition for Startup

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

MAGIC and Tata Technologies Ltd will host three months first-of-its-kind virtual exhibition Pavilion “Tata Technologies MAGIC Innovation Hub (TMIH)’ from November end as a digital platform for startups, budding entrepreneurs, students led Startups (specially from tier 2 and 3 cities) to showcase their products and accelerate the synergistic startup-related activities to drive entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic activity.

TMIH has partnered at the national level with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s ICONN 2021 and is the exclusive pavilion in ICONN 2021, is designed to encourage networking and collaboration between startups, corporate, governments, investors and other stakeholders of Startup Ecosystem.

Talking about this director of MAGIC Ashish Garde said, participation in this first of its kind virtual exhibition would be a great opportunity for budding startups to showcase their innovation.

He said that this platform would be also helpful for Corporate, Incubators, Investors, Government Institutions, Academia and all Startups Enablers.

The registration for the virtual stall at TMIH pavilion at ICONN 2021 has started and its last date is November 25. For more details, one can contact innovationhub@magicaurangabad.com or register on the link (www.bit.ly/RegistrationTMIH).