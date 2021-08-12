TB patients deprived of nutritious food grants

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Tuberculosis (TB) patients get Rs 500 per month from the district TB office as grants for nutritious food. However, many patients are deprived of these grants as they do not provide the bank details. Out of the total 901 patients, only 602 patients are getting these funds, while 299 have refrained from it. In all, 99 patients have not provided the bank details to the office.

Still, Aurangabad district has topped the list of districts providing maximum grants to TB patients. The percentage in the state of the grants given, is 48 percent, while the same percentage in the Aurangabad district is 66 percent.

The symptoms of TB are cough for longer period, chest pain, feeling hungry, bleeding through cough, fever at night. The suspects' X-ray, spit sample CBNAAT tests are conducted at the district TB Centre free of cost. The TB patients can recover after the treatment for 9 to 28 months maximum.

District TB officer Dr Ulhas Gandal said if the suspects found any of these above-mentioned symptoms, they should go to the nearest TB testing centre. This disease can be cured through proper medication, and hence, the patients should not be afraid. Aurangabad district provides maximum nutritious food allowance to the patients, which is around 66 percent compared to 48 percent in the state.