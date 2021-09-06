Teachers’ Day celebration at MGM Clover Dale School

Aurangabad, Sept 6: MGM Clover Dale School celebrated Teachers’ Day to express gratitude towards ‘the makers of the future generation’ – the teachers. The event was planned by the students of the class tenth.

The programme started with a welcome speech on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The cultural programme was unfolded with a musical show, comedy and games to make the day memorable. Principal Dr Sulekha Sharma-Dhage appreciated everyone’s participation and efforts. She also mentioned the contribution of all the teachers in the shaping of students’ 4H - head, heart, hand and health.

·Ga

·llery

·Career