Teachers’ Day celebration at MGM Clover Dale School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 6, 2021 10:20 PM2021-09-06T22:20:01+5:302021-09-06T22:20:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 6: MGM Clover Dale School celebrated Teachers’ Day to express gratitude towards ‘the makers of the future ...
Aurangabad, Sept 6: MGM Clover Dale School celebrated Teachers’ Day to express gratitude towards ‘the makers of the future generation’ – the teachers. The event was planned by the students of the class tenth.
The programme started with a welcome speech on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The cultural programme was unfolded with a musical show, comedy and games to make the day memorable. Principal Dr Sulekha Sharma-Dhage appreciated everyone’s participation and efforts. She also mentioned the contribution of all the teachers in the shaping of students’ 4H - head, heart, hand and health.
