Teachers’ Day celebration at Sainath Education Society

Aurangabad, Sept 10: Sainath Education Society’s Kids Pride English High School, Little Star English High School and Kids Pride English School, Railway station branches celebrated Teachers’ Day with great joy and passion. School president Mohd Aslam Khan, director Anamika Supekar and principals S A Khaleel, Achala Iyer, Sabha Khan and Samina Jabin were present.

The programme was web cast live for the students and parents. Students were in touch live through web to express their views together.