Teacher’s house burgled

Aurangabad, July 28:

Thieves broke into the house of a teacher, who had gone to Pune at Rananagar in Seven Hills area. The incident came to fore on Wednesday morning. The thieves took away silver dishes and scattered all the articles in the house as they could not find more valuables.

A teachers living in Mogra Apartment in Rananagar had gone to Pune on July 3. She returned on Wednesday morning. She found that that all the articles were scattered everywhere. The thieves entered from the balcony but could not find anything valuable than the silver dishes. The teacher refused to give a complaint and hence a case was not registered, informed the Pundliknagar police station API Ghamsham Sonawane.