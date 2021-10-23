Teachers likely to get salary before Diwali

Aurangabad, October 23:

Thousands of teachers working in Zilla Parishad and private aided schools are likely to get their October month’s salary before Diwali. It may be noted that the State Government has adopted information and communication technology (ICT) in the administration.

Yet, teachers get their salary seven to 15 days next month. There is a long pending demand from teachers to release their salary on the first day of the new month. According to sources, the Finance Department has made available fund to School Education Department for teaching and non-staff members before October 20.

The School Education Department forwarded the salary fund Commissioner and Director of Education the next day.

The sources said that the secretary of the Finance Department and Accounts and Treasury Department instructed all the departments to submit a pay bill by October 28. The five-day celebration will commence on November 2.

Thousands of teachers are likely to get their salary before the festival.

Meanwhile, various teachers unions, including Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh, have submitted a memorandum to the Finance Minister recently demanding the release of teachers' salaries before Diwali.