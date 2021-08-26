Teachers of partially granted schools deprived of salary

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Teachers working in partially granted schools in the district were deprived of salary since May this year.

The Government increased the grant from 20 per cent to 40 for 971 teachers of 105 schools of the district.

Their salary for three months was not released because pay bills on the online ‘Shalarth’ system are pending over trivial shortcomings.

Teachers union met the superintendent of Zilla Parishad (Pay unit, secondary) Balasaheb Pawar demanding the release of salary.

They said that teachers are finding it difficult to survive.

One of the unions Swabhimani Shikshak Sanghatna said that proposals of online salary release are pending on ‘Shalarth’ system for the past few months.

Balasaheb Pawar said that they had not received funds for

the teachers salary.

“Salary of teachers of 46 schools are released in May from the available fund. There is a need of a Rs 2 crore monthly fund for the salary while only Rs 1 crore is made available. So, this creates a problem for salary. We have sought funds from the office of the directorate of education. If we received funds, we will release teachers salary before September 5,” he added.