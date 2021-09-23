Teachers posts may be reduced if students strength goes down

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Teachers posts may be reduced in the district if students strength comes down in schools. It may be noted schools up to standard 12th were asked to put Aadhar Card number of students in the records to put a check on fake students.

There are 10.37 lakh students in the district pursuing education from standard first to 12th. The schools have completed updating Aadhar card of 7.8 lakh students in the records. The Aadhar Card details of 3.38 lakh students were entered into the records yet.

If Aadhar Card details are not registered in the record before September 30, the students will go down and teachers posts will be reduced. The schools were being given continuous extensions for the past four years.

Teachers and headmasters appear busy updating the Aadhar Card number of students. The process of staffing pattern approval will commence from September 30 after a gap of two years. The schools completed Aadhar Card updating work up to 64.34 per cent of students so far.

Assistant director of education and education officer Dr B B Chavan said that schools were being instructed to update students Aadhar card numbers for the past four years.

“The schools ignored the instructions. Teachers will stand surplus of the schools do not take it seriously. Still, they have time to update students details,” he added.

Box

Tehsil number of students whose Adhard Card is updated is as follows;

-Phulambri (7,528)

-Soyegaon (5,299)

-Sillod (21,621)

--Khuldabad (9, 614)

--Paithan (23,5180

--Kannad (26,882)

--Vaijapur (18,243)

--Gangapur (38, 445)

--Aurangabad (38, 398)

--City-1 (51,058)

--City-(64,074)