Teachers should have global vision: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

“Teachers should have a global vision and possess leadership qualities. Teaching should not be considered as a profession, but the teachers should have passion for teaching,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking after the inaugural ceremony of the 5th faculty induction programme organised by Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) of Bamu on Monday.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the teacher is a pillar of society and the progress of the country depends on the teacher as they are the life of a nation.

“Teaching is a continues process and the teacher should always be updated and should always learn new things and gain knowledge,” he asserted.

The VC said that the higher education institutions should focus more on the quality and employability of students rather than focusing on results of students,” he added.

HRDC director Dr N N Bandela also spoke. Assistant director Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey conducted the proceeding of the programme. .