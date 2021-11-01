Teachers start agitation before MLC Kale’s house

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

Teachers of partially granted primary and secondary schools started agitation in front of the house of MLC Vikram Kale on Monday demanding the release of the grant.

It may be noted that the State Government announced grants for the schools from February 12 to 24, 2021. A total of 20 per cent grant was sanctioned for some schools while grant was increased from 20 to 40 other schools.

The primary and secondary schools were declared ineligible for the grants on the ministry level over minor shortcomings.

The division-wise hearing of the schools was held before MLC Kale by giving 30 days time. The schools have not received grants for nine months even after removing shortcomings.

The teachers of the schools commenced agitation in front of MLC Kale’s residence at Cidco since Monday.

K P Patil, Deepak Kulkarni, Neha Gavli, Gajanan Kakad, Amol Halgade, S B Wavre, S R Dongrao from Shikshak Samanvay Sangh are staging agitation.

The teachers have arrived here from districts like Jalna and Parbhani. Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh district president Pradeep Vikhe arranged a talk on mobile for the agitators and MLC Kale.

Kale assured the agitators to hold a meeting in Pune on November 3 with the director of education. But, the teachers were not satisfied with his assurance and continued agitation. K P Patil said that they started agitation in front of the house of the legislator. He said that the agitation would continue even on November 2.