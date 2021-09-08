Teachers vital role in selecting student’s career

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 8

After a long Covid-19 break, the annual activities of the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) kicked off with an outstanding ‘Principals Meet 2021’ at Lokmat Hall on Wednesday.

Engineer and eminent learning and development coach Sumeet Arora addressed an interactive session with principals and teachers.

Arora, director of Novo Leaders, Pune, shed light on various topics including role of schools in building career-wise students in Covid times and beyond.

“The dilemma of choosing the right career still remains the same like the old times. Schools and teachers can play an important role here by helping students in choosing the right career and not go after the choices made by others.

Schools can do this with a proper evaluation process, organising seminars, career conversations with an expert, holding career development projects, creating an e-career library, and also informing the students about the various choices available rather than traditional career paths,’’ Arora said.

He advised schools to ask students to identify their strengths, weaknesses, what they love to do, their skills and why they want to choose a specific career.

Resident editor, Lokmat Times Yogesh Gole, gave the introductory speech. Editor Lokmat Nandkishor Patil, executive editor, Lokmat Samachar Amitabh Shrivastava, head Lokmat Connect, (Maharashtra and Goa), Ramesh Dedwal, principals, Campus coordinator teachers, schools trustees and vice principals were present.

Manager (Events) Harsha Polkam, reviewed the Campus Club activities and conducted the proceedings.

Thousands of career options

Right from the class 6th, students must be informed about various career choices. Teachers can ask the students to write down details of 50 careers they know and 200 words about the profession they want to choose. Later, schools can make an assessment on whether the students are well aware of their career choice. Also students can be made to do an internship for a few hours a day at an establishment they want to pursue a career in.

Make them learn about career choices in the 6th standard, do research in the 7th, converse with them in the 8th and help them experience their career in 9th class, Arora said.