Teaching,non-teaching staff unions to observe ‘Black Day’ Oct 4

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Various teaching and non-teaching staff unions will observe ‘Black Day’ on October 4, protesting against the ‘lathi-charge on agitating teachers five years ago.

It may be noted that hundreds of teachers took out ‘Anudan Hakka Morcha’ to the Cabinet meeting being held here on October 4, 2016, demanding grants to non-aided schools.

The office-bearers and members of Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal, Headmasters Association, Shikshak Sena, Shikshak Kranti, Maharashtra Navnirman Shikshak Sena, Permanent Non-aided Schools Action Committee, Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh, Punjabrao Deshmukh Shikshak Sangh, Castribe Shikshak Sanghatana, Shikshekettar Karmachari Sanghatana, Akhil Bharatiya Urdu Shikshak Sanghatana, Lalit Kala Mahasangh and Marathwada Shikshak Sangh decided to observe ‘Black Day’ on October 4.

The unions said that hundreds of teachers had to bear marks of ‘lathi charge’.

“A total of 12 teachers, including Tatyasaheb Mhaske, Manoj Patil, Walmik Surase and Salim Mirza Beg, who leading the agitators were awarded police custody while 46 were in judicial custom for six days. So, we decided to celebrate the day as ‘Black Day,’ they added.