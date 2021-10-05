Tech Quest 2021 competition @ MGM Schools

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

MGM Schools Computer Cohort organized an online ‘Tech Quest 2021’, an inter-school/institute competition with the objective to ignite the interest in technology in the MGM schools students.

Winners of different categories were as follows:

Make My Toon (Grade I & II)

1 - Riya Galphade, 2 - Sarthak Gaikwad, 3 - Mehul Patil.

Consolation - Aarav Khutwad, Arnav Jyotishi; Name plate designing (Grade III & IV) - 1 - Arav Andure, 2- Janhavi Khajindar, 3 - Avir Nikam, Consolation - Vedika Diwate, Mehreen Shaikh; Digital Poster Making - (Grade III &IV)

1 - Nakshatra Munde, 2 - Atharva Kadam, 3 - Tanmaya Gotarkar. Consolation - Zoha Syed, Tazeen Shaikh; Intro Video Making (Grade III &IV) - 1 - Ayan Khan, 2 - Shareen Shaikh and 3 - Dinar Mirza, Consolation - Sanskar Patil;

Self Mosaic Making - (Grade III &IV) 1 - Vaishnavi Pande, 2 - Amruta Rajale and 3 - Aarya Kulkarni, Consolation - Krishna Jangid. Story Narration - Winner - Sagarika Roy.

Attractive prizes were given to winners. Each participant was given a certificate of participation and winners received certificate of Merit. Computer Cohort members Poornima Daud, Manisha Varule, Nikhil Jadhav, and Anil Potdar worked for the success under the guidance of management and principal.