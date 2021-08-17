Technical employees felicitated in MSEDCL

Aurangabad, Aug 17: Thirty-nine technical employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) were felicitated on the occasion of Independence Day in the Aurangabad zone office.

Deputy commissioner of labour Chandrakant Raut was the chief guest. Chief engineer Bhujang Khandare presided. Superintending engineer Sanjay Sarg, Mohan Kaloge, Satish Khakse, assistant general manager Shilpa Kabra, deputy chief industrial relations officer Vishwas Patil, Dr Ajay Ukadgaonkar and Dr Yadav were present. Khandare appreciated the work of the MSEDCL employees during the Corona pandemic.

The award winning employees are: Aurangabad Urban Circle - Laxman Rathod, Vishwanath Gole, Shah Fakir Furkan Nishad, Yogesh Garud, Laxman Bhuigal, Krishna Tambe, Sapna Mukkawar, Sachin Chabukaswar, Sharad Pachode, Gorakhnath Hiwale. Aurangabad Rural Circle - Ramesh Shinde, ‍ Anil Bongane, Vijay Salve, Shivnath Ghate, Nitin Suryavanshi, Prashant Jagtap, Sudhakar Nagre, Sandeep Kolte, Srirang Rathod, Rajendra Sonwane, Pravin Jadhav, Manoj Gawli, Deepak Kale, Subhan Abdul Rahman Tadvi, Divakar Zade, Vinod Gawhane, Vijay Chaudhary. Jalna Circle - Pandurang Thackeray, Sunil Ghorband, Samadhan Ukande, Nivruti Chikte, Bibhishan Shelke, Nana Jadhav, Pandharinath Bangale, Santosh Huse, Baliram Pawar, Rajendra Makhmale, Bharat Nalge, Vishal Bawne.