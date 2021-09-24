Technical glitches in public health department's website troubles examinees

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Technical glitches in the website of the public health department is making it difficult for the candidates appearing for written examination to download their hall tickets. A written test will be held for various vacancies in Group C and D categories on September 25 and 26. The date of exams were also announced just two days prior.

Written examinations are conducted on Saturday and Sunday for various vacancies in the public health department. Candidates who applied for this recruitment visited the website to download the hall ticket. However, candidates have been encountering technical glitches on the website. Therefore, candidates have to wait for hours to download the admission cards. Some of the examinees have got centres in other districts. Candidates and their parents are worried about whether they will be able to reach the centre on time.

Exams to be held in two sessions

The exams will be held in two sessions, 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. The candidates have been asked to report an hour before at the examination centre.

Control room to resolve complaints

A control room has been established in the civil hospital to resolve any complaints of hall tickets. The complaints can be lodged from 8 am to 8 pm. The mistakes in hall tickets are being resolved on priority, said Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, nodal officer.

Total examination centres in Aurangabad district – 157

September 25 – 43,172

September 26 – 22,886

Total candidates – 66,057