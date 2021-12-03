Tehsil office Kotwal stabbed

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

A Kotwal of the tehsil office went to a Pan kiosk at SBOA Chowk in Harsul area was stabbed on November 30 night. The kotwal was seriously injured and is being treated in a private hospital. The Harsul police have booked three persons in this regard including a hardcore criminal on police record, who has been arrested. But, the other two are at large.

Police said, Kotwal of Aurangabad tehsil office Dilipsingh Patil (52, Shikshak Housing Society, Kartiknagar, Mayur Park) had gone to a pan kiosk on November 30 after dinner. He met an acquaint, Hemant Dixit, there. Both of them had a verbal dispute over a discussion.

Meanwhile, Dixit’s friends Ram Tandale and Arun Shinde also came there. Shinde is a hardcore criminal on the police record. As there was a quarrel going on between Patil and Dixit, Tandale hit Patil with an iron rod on the head while Shinde stabbed him in the stomach. The accused then fled from the scene.

A complaint was registered in Harsul police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by Patil’s son Nikhil. PSI Amol Thokal and his team searched and arrested Shinde and he has been remanded in police custody till December 6. The other two accused are still at large. PSI Thokal is further investigating the case.