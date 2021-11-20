Television has an impact on decision-making?

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

World Television Day is celebrated across the world on November 21 to mark the invention of television. Television in India has undergone drastic changes due to the advancement in technology. The terrestrial relay has transformed in satellite transmission now. Television has become an integral part of everyone's life. Sometimes, it is alleged that television is influencing the decision-making of the viewers over conflicts, peace and burning issues in the country and abroad. Lokmat Times explored the opinions of the cross-section of the society on it.

Nandkumar Wankhede, vice president, Association of Radio, Television Engineering Employees (ARTEE) west zone, said, there is a major difference between privately owned and government television in India. The government to bring transparency in the television content, formed the autonomous Prasar Bharti Corporation. The Doordarshan had been shouldering the responsibility of educating and informing the people through educational and agriculture-related programmes. This commitment is not seen in private television as its sole goal is earning revenue. Hence, lack of social liabilities.

Dimple Pagaria, a social activist said, television has become an integral part of life now. It is a unique source of information and entertainment. Over the years, the scope of television has changed and huge doses of entertainment are now available 24 by 7. On the other hand, it compels the viewers to adopt the way a certain way of thinking, influenced by the thoughts highlighted on the television. The decision-making process is largely impacted by television chats and debates. In fact, television nowadays is working as a promoter of specific thoughts and ideologies.

Judith Cynthia, a student, said, television is a unique thing that wraps up different cultures and brings global information to our homes. But, I assume that television is a second-hand experience created by a group of people and spoon-fed to the public. Whatever is seen is well designed to draw the attention of the audience and manipulate their thinking and ideology. It compels them to believe, without giving it a second thought, and form their own point of view. By limiting the TV programs we watch, we can question things that don’t seem logical to us as it is always better to be a free thinker than to allow any media to determine how you should view the world.

Sudarshan Karkera, a businessman, mentioned, It is a fact that the debates and chatshows influence the thinking of the people. Television over a period of time has become commercialized. It has no longer remained only an information-providing medium but became a medium for commercial and political gains. People should understand that it is well planned and intended strategies implemented through television. Moreover, the news channels today are losing their credibility due to their biased attitude. Hence, television should be considered as a medium of entertainment only and should not allow it to supersede your thoughts.