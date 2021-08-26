Temple economy on the verge of collapse, businesses in distress

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Thousands of traders, small and big, who depend on the temples for their livelihood are facing huge financial setback due to closure of temples. Similarly, florists, hotel and lodging professionals in the temple area are on the verge of closure.

The religious places in the state were closed during the first and second wave of Covid-19. Due to public outcry the temples and other places of worship were opened in November last year. However, as the intensity of the second wave grew, the temples were closed again in March 2021. The businesses that depend on the temples and other religious places have been severely affected. With the temple locked, the economy dependent on it like restaurants, flower shops, stores selling puja paraphernalia, bus operators, and others is in shambles. Before the lockdown, the average daily turnover of businesses dependent on temples was around Rs 1 crore. Giving more information, Pradeep Ubale, president of the flower sellers association said “The flower sellers depend mostly on the temple for their livelihood. For many women, in particular, who sell flowers outside temples, the lockdown proved a disaster. As temples are closed, no one performs religious rituals nor makes offerings. Despite the shops opening, there is no business. We have made several demands to the government, but there has been no decision on the opening of temples.

Rural economy in distress

“People usually throng Grishneshwar and Bhadra Maruti temple between March to October as two biggest festivals, Maha Shivratri and Shravan, and Hanuman Jayanti take place during these months,” said Bhanudas Dongre, former temple trustee.“In a single day, the footfall during these festivals is in lakhs. In these eight months, the turnover of businesses is around Rs 6-7 crore, but this year, they have lost those earnings. The economy of nearby villages is in distress, since every business in the area is dependent on the temple and its visitors. If malls are opened, why not temples, he quizzed.

Hotel industry in crisis

There are around 200 big and small hotels that are located near temples in the district, said Abhay Shedke, a member of the hotel association. He said, the hotel industry here is totally dependent on devotees. But now the footfall has come down to zero. The average earnings of hotels earlier was around R 50,000 a day. But now it has come down to Rs 500 to Rs 1000.