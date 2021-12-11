Ten couples reunited in Lok Adalat

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

Ten out of 32 couples who separated due to misunderstandings due to trivial reasons reunited in the National Lok Adalat held in the family court on Saturday.

A total of 32 cases were filed in the Lok Adalat. Over 20 couples from both sides were present. Out of which 18 cases were settled. Out of these, 10 cases have been settled permanently and the way has been paved for reuniting the couples separated due to reasons including harassment, demand for money and harassment by in-laws etc. Eight cases were settled amicably. In 12 cases, the parties were absent. The hearings were held under the guidance of National Lok Adalat family court Judge I J Nanda and Judge Ashish Ayachit. Retired Judge Dilip Khot presided over the panel while lawyer Madhuri Advanth and counselor Manisha Kande served as panel members. Acting registrar SR Dani, superintendent Kalyan Pagire and staff of the family court were present.