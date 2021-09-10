Tenant cheats oldage landlord for Rs 4.25 lakh

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Satara police station has registered an offence against a tenant on a charge of cheating his old age landlord for lakhs of rupees, under the pretext of helping him in online monetary transactions, from 2019 to 2020. The accused obtained a loan of Rs 4.25 lakh in the name of the landlord from HDFC Bank and later on, transferred Rs 3.85 lakh (out of the loan money) into his own bank account and Demat account.

The accused Manoj Chandrakant Phadke (resident of Achyutanand Apartment, S B Road, Dahisar in Mumbai) was staying in the rented house of victim Ramesh Nanulal Mishra (60, resident of Laxmi Residency, Aloknagar in Satara Parisar). Ramesh was unaware of online transactions, as a result, he sought the help of Phadke in ordering goods or items from June 1, 2019, to July 20, 2020. Manoj would fill in the required online details through his mobile phone. As a result, he used to ask Ramesh for his password and also OTP for transactions. Manoj was in the business of selling shares. Hence he would try his best to encourage the oldage landlord to invest money in the share market. Later on, Ramesh on the insistence of Manoj opened a Demat account in the bank. On a pilot basis, the shares transactions were made during three months (June to August) in 2019 from his Demat account. There was no profit, as a result, Ramesh stopped the transactions relating to shares.

During this time, Manoj obtained a loan of Rs 4.25 lakh in the name of Ramesh. He applied for the loan online. Of which, he transferred Rs 3.85 lakh into another account.

It may be noted that Ramesh Mishra contacted the Satara police station to lodge the complaint, but they refused to do so. Hence he approached the court, acting upon whose order the police registered the complaint of cheating. PSI Sarjerao Sanap is investigating the case.