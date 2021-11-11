Tension at Railway Station due to ‘Rail Roko’ agitation

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

Members of Lok Vikas Parishad (LVP) tried to stage ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ at Railway Station on Thursday demanding to declare the organisations which caused communal strife in Tripura as terrorist outfits.

However, the railway protection force (RPF), government railway police (GRP) and city police intercepted the agitators at the entrance of the railway station.

There was tension for some after a heated exchange of words between the agitators and police. A heavy police force was displayed in the Railway Station premises in view of agitation.

The agitators made entry at the gate of Railway Station at 2 pm today. Police stopped them by citing that they did not have permission for the agitation.

The members of LVP raised slogans. Syed Abdul Wahed, Sachin Gade, Hafiz Mushtaque Ahmed, Abdul Aleem, Abdul Wajid from Vikas Parishad were present. They staged a sit-in on road for some time. The agitators submitted a memorandum to the station manager Laxmikant Jakhde at the entrance of the Station.

Inspector of RPF Paramvir Singh, inspector of GRP Dinkar Damble along with officers and personnel of Osmanpura and Vedantnagar Police Stations were present.