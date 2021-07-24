Tension in Juna Bazaar over attempt of sodomy
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2021 10:55 PM2021-07-24T22:55:08+5:302021-07-24T22:55:08+5:30
Aurangabad, July 24:
Tension spread for some time at Juna Bazaar after a crowd started beating up a man on Saturday an attempt to sodomise a minor boy.
According to details, the person tried to sodomise a minor boy at Juna Bazaar area around one and a half months ago and was at large since then.
Some residents saw the person at 9 pm today and they started beating him up. People gathered in large numbers. A team of police from City Chowk Police Station reached the spot and freed the man from them.
Policemen assured the crowd of registering a case against the man.
Police inspector Sambhaji Pawar said that a case would be registered against the man if a complaint is given to police. He claimed that there is no tension in the area.