Tension prevailed as Navratri poster torn

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

Tension prevailed at Gandhinagar area on Friday morning as a poster erected by a group to convey complements for Navratri was torn by another group. Meanwhile, Kranti Chowk police, on receiving the information, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A social organisation erected a poster conveying the wishes for Navratri on Thursday night. Some people tore the poster at night. The incident came to the fore on Friday morning, and tension prevailed in the area. PI Ganpat Darade went to the spot with the police team. He convinced and pacified the aggrieved mob. A case was not registered due to the intervention of the senior citizens of this area.