The ghee-gut connection

Dr Nikita Raghav

Ghee has the highest concentration of a fatty acid called butyrate (butyric acid) than any other food.

Why should you care?

Because your colon thrives on butyrate.

If you have colitis or irritable bowel syndrome, or have suffered other damage to your colon, your capacity to make or absorb butyrate decreases.

Which is why ghee is so beneficial to you if you have a gastrointestinal problem.

How butyric acid helps your gut thrive

Ghee can help you:

•Increase your bile production. (Bile is like a detergent that helps your body break down fats and extract key nutrients from it).

•Improve fat storing hormone resistance, to help normalize your blood sugar.

•Decrease inflammation because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

•Increase your energy, because colon cells prefer butyrate as their primary energy source.

Several scientific studies have suggested other potential benefits of butyrate including:

•Prevention and inhibition of colorectal cancer.

•An antioxidant effect that helps neutralize free radicals that can cause damage in your body.

•Improvement of intestinal movement during digestion

In addition, ghee contains many other beneficial substances. They are:

•Omega 3 fatty acids: They are essential - meaning, you have to get them from your diet because your body doesn’t make them. Omega 3s benefit the health of your brain, eyes, and heart, as well as help reduce inflammation.

•Omega 9 fatty acids: They aren't strictly essential because your body can produce them. In fact, omega-9 fats are the most abundant fats in most cells in the body. But consuming them has the potential to reduce your triglycerides and very-low-density-lipoprotein (VLDL) cholesterol, improve fat storing hormone sensitivity, and decrease inflammation.

•Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) fats: MCTs go straight to your liver and can then be used either as an instant energy source or turned into ketones. Ketones, of course, are a primary benefit of the keto diet. They provide an alternative energy source for your body, including your brain, which ordinarily uses glucose for fuel. And because the calories contained in MCTs are more efficiently turned into energy and used by the body, they are less likely to be stored as fat. As well, MCTs are fat that goes easy on your gallbladder and liver.

•Vitamins A, D, E, and K: These are fat-soluble vitamins and provide a variety of health benefits; for example, for your heart, vascular system, eyes, and blood. Rather than take synthetic vitamins, you’d be better off consuming ghee.

•Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA): CLA is a healthy fat that helps you burn fat. CLA can also support athletic performance by increasing your endurance and muscle strength and building lean muscle mass. It supports your immune system and helps to stabilize your blood sugars.