The Tax Practioners' Association elects new body

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The Tax Practitioners' Associations (Aurangabad) has elected new office-bearers of its managing committee during the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at TPA Hall, on August 29. The new office-bearers include C A Jayant Joshi (president), Adil Deshmukh (vice president), Shaikh Irfan (Secretary), Sharad Landge (joint secretary), Jankiram Kadam (treasurer) and members - Adv Goutam Shethiya (past president), C A Vivek Joshi, Satyanarayan Jaju, Nandkishor Kulkarni and Najukrao Rathod. Meanwhile, Vilas Kulkarni has been elected as Study Circle Chairman.

The outgoing president Shethiya delivered his speech, while the past secretary Amol Agrawal read out the proceedings of the last AGM and treasurer Anand Gaikwad submitted the audit report for the year 2020-2021. C A D P Mohite and Pramod Patil enacted as election officers stated the press release.

TPA conducts various study circle workshops, coordinating and liasioning with GST departments, Income Tax department and various segments of trade and commerce of the Aurangabad districts. The veteran members N B Kulkarni, C U Deoda, C A Ramesh Nilange, C A S S Bajaj, Shankarrao Ambilkar, Adv. Maruti Jagtap, Suraj Nagare and Javed Ali were present on the occasion.