The then union minister Oscar Fernandes visited city five times

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

The then union minister Oscar Fernandes had visited Aurangabad and Paithan five times. He had come to Aurangabad for the first time in 2008 for the 'Christian Youth Conference'. He was given a grand welcome by the all-Christian community at Little Flower High School in the cantonment area. Patangrao Kadam and Rajendra Darda were with him. Since then, Fernandes had visited Aurangabad and Paithan four times, said the then vicar general rev father Dr Valerian Fernandes.

During the first visit in 2008, Fernandes was welcomed at the Chikalthana airport by all sects of the Christian community and brought to Little Flower High School in a grand procession. He was greeted at St Francis de Sales High School and Holy Cross English High School on the way. Under the presidency of Bishop Edwin Colaso, the then ministers Oscar Fernandes, Patangrao Kadam and Rajendra Darda were also felicitated by a committee of J C Fransis, James Ambildhage, said Valerian.