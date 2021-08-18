Theatre artist Seema Moghe no more

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Famous theatre artist Seema Sudhir Moghe (62) died of a heart attack in Pune on Wednesday afternoon. She had been suffering from diabetes for many years. She is survived by her mother Suchitra Chitgopekar, husband Sudhir Moghe, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. The last rites were performed in Pune.

Seema Moghe, who had worked in various programs on Nagpur All India Radio since her childhood, had played various roles in the theatre for almost five decades. The main plays she has acted in are 'Chandne Shimpit Ja', 'Shantata Court Chalu aahe', 'Vatvat Savitri' and 'Prema Tujha Rang Kasa'. Her role as 'Benare Bai' in the play Shantata Court Chalu Aahe was well received by the audience. She had also anchored various musical programmes. She read the autobiography of veteran writer Indumati Jondhale from 'Binpatachi Chaukat' on Akashwani Aurangabad, as well as worked on various dramas and skits. For the last ten years, she had been presenting poetry recitations on Kalidas Din in Aurangabad through Aksharlena Manch. Her programme 'Shahidanche Patre' presented on the Bhagat Singh-Sukhdev-Rajguru's memorial day was also appreciated by the audience.