Theft incidents in city

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

Thieves broke into a shop at New Balajinagar in Osmanpura area and made off with Rs 17,000 cash. Sumit Premchandji Thole (38, New Balajinagar) runs a grocery shop. Thieves stole Rs 17,000 cash kept in the shop. A case has been registered at the Osmanpura police station.

In another incident, three mobile phones were stolen from a room where students lived at Khokadpura on October 15. Vikas Limbaji Kakde (22, Khokadpura) lodged a complaint in this regard in Osmanpura police station.

A costly mobile phone of Daljeetsingh Mahendrasingh Jassar (Dhillonwada, Padampura) was stolen from Balaji temple at Karnapura. A case has been registered in Cantonment police station.