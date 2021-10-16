Theft incidents in city
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2021 07:35 PM2021-10-16T19:35:01+5:302021-10-16T19:35:01+5:30
Thieves broke into a shop at New Balajinagar in Osmanpura area and made off with Rs 17,000 cash. Sumit Premchandji Thole (38, New Balajinagar) runs a grocery shop. Thieves stole Rs 17,000 cash kept in the shop. A case has been registered at the Osmanpura police station.
In another incident, three mobile phones were stolen from a room where students lived at Khokadpura on October 15. Vikas Limbaji Kakde (22, Khokadpura) lodged a complaint in this regard in Osmanpura police station.
A costly mobile phone of Daljeetsingh Mahendrasingh Jassar (Dhillonwada, Padampura) was stolen from Balaji temple at Karnapura. A case has been registered in Cantonment police station.