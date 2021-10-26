Theft of Sandalwood tree from Cantt area

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The Cantonment police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves for stealing a sandalwood tree from the Army garden, near the Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) office, in the Cantonment area. The theft came to light on October 14. The tree having a width of six inches was existing near the water tank. The military engineer Prakash Shivaji Suryawanshi (45, resident of Cantonment) has lodged the complaint in this regard. Further investigation is on by police.