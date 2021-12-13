Thefts at 2 places in city

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

Two incidents of thefts were reported at different places in the city. Thieves entered a house at Mukundwadi and stole valuables worth Rs 64,000.

Police said, Bansi Sukhdev Borde (41, Mukundnagar) had gone to hospital on Saturday as his wife was not feeling well. Next day, when he returned he found that the door was broken and valuables including Rs 25,000 cash was stolen. A case has been registered in Mu8kundwadi police station while PSI Balasaheb Aher is further investigating the case.

In another incident, thieves broake a medical stores and stole Rs 14,400 cash in Jaisinghpura area.

According to the details, Bhagwan Badrinarayan Malpani ran Krishna Medical Stores. On Saturday at around 10.30, he closed the shop and went home. On Sunday, he found that the shutter was broken and Rs 14,400 cash was stolen. A case has been registered in Begumpura police station.