Thick fog covers city on Sunday morning

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

A thick blanket of fog covered the city on Sunday morning. The thick fog cover had slowed down the morning traffic. The fog is likely to affect rabi crops.

Cold gradually starts increasing after Navratri. Though it was not cold, citizens got to see the captivating form of nature on Sunday. The fog began to fall from 3 am in the morning. Between 6 to 7 am, a thick blanket of fog covered the entire city. The fog was so thick that the surrounding buildings, roads were not visible. Citizens who went for the morning walk enjoyed the natural phenomenon. Enthusiastic citizens also posed for photos in the fog. The fog is likely to hit farmers who have sown rabi crops. However, due to the recent rains, the rabi's sowing has been severely hampered.