Thief attempts to break ATM in Waluj Mahanagar

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

A thief made an unsuccessful attempt to break the shutter of an ATM at Cidco Mahanagar. The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning but the cash was safe as he could not break the machine.

Hitachi company ATM is situated at Cidco Waluj Mahanagar. On Sunday morning, when the security guard came at the ATM centre found that the locks of the machine shutter were tampered. He immediately informed it to the company manager Sunil Rajput (Shahnoorwadi area). He informed about it to the Waluj MIDC police. The police team went to the spot and inspected. However, the cash in the machine was safe as the thief could not break the machine. A case has been registered against an unidentified thief.