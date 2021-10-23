Thief breaking in shops in Pandariba caught

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

A special squad of the City Chowk police caught a thief who broke into three shops in Pandariba area 15 days ago. Goods worth Rs 19,000 including a mobile phone stolen from a mobile shop were seized from the suspect.

According to information, a thief had burglarised four shops in Pandariba area. The thief was captured in the CCTV footage. City Chowk PI Ashok Giri received information that the suspect was walking around the Sabjimandi area with a white bag. He sent PSI MM Syed to the spot. The team took the suspect into custody. The suspect identified himself as Sameer Khan Jameel Khan (24, Kasambarinagar, Mitmita).

Two mobiles were found during the search of his house. He then confessed of stealing mobile from the shop in Pandariba. In police custody, he revealed that he has hidden another six mobile in his house. All these mobiles have been recovered by the police. PI Giri said that some more crimes are likely to be uncovered in the investigation. PSI Syed along with constable Sandeep Tayde, Sanjay Nand, Shaikh Gaffar, Vilas Kale, Rohidas Khairnar, Majid Patel and Deshraj More participated in the action.