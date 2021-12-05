Thief decamps with lamp burning for several years from Jhulelal temple

Two silver idols and a donation box were also stolen

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

A thief decamped with two silver idols, a donation box and a lamp (Samai) that had been burning for several years from the Shri Jhulelal Sai temple in Shahganj area on Saturday midnight. The theft was captured on the CCTV camera.

A case has been registered at City Chowk police station. According to the complaint filed by Sachin Parasram Karmani (Sindhi Colony), the members performed Puja and Aarti at the temple on Saturday at 6 pm. Anil Aide closed the inner wooden door of the temple at 8 pm and also locked the outer channel gate. He then gave the keys to Karmani. Meanwhile, Deepak Darda went to the temple for darshan on Sunday morning and found the inner and outer doors of the temple open. He reported the incident to the temple members and police. The police conducted a panchnama and a case was registered at City Chowk police station. PI Ashok Giri, PSI Bhagwan Mujgule inspected the spot and collected CCTV footage. The face of the thief is captured in the CCTV camera. According to the members, items worth Rs 18,000 have been stolen from the temple.

New lamp installed in the evening

It is a tradition to keep the lamp burning for 24 hours in the Shri Jhulelal Sai Temple. But as the thief stole the lamp, the members brought a new lamp and lit it on Sunday evening. A large number of community members were present. Aarti was also performed in the temple, said Sindhi Panchayat secretary Bharat Nihalani.